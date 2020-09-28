Charles Doseck

Charles D. Doseck, 67, of rural New Knoxville, died at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Lima Memorial Hospital in Lima. He was born on Sept. 20, 1953 in Bellefontaine, the son of the late Howard C. and Janice L. (Bosserman) Doseck. Surviving is his wife Carol (Katterheinrich) Doseck of New Knoxville; his children Stacey (Mike) Rayles of DeGraff and Jeremy (Kelly) Doseck of Piqua; his stepchildren Sarah (Rich) Short of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Jason (Angel) Katterheinrich of New Knoxville and Luke (Katheryn) Katterheinrich of New Knoxville. Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren Jordan, Adam, Corey, Brendan, Zachary, Summer and Michael; his step-grandchildren Alysha, Melina and Pierce and his great-grandchildren: Ehma, Adriyan and Elyza.
Also surviving are Charlie's siblings Jack, Peter, Jim, Paul, Scott, Lori, Lisa, Gary, Heather and Angie.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Harley, and his siblings, Doreen, Henry and Gay.
Charlie loved his family and adored his grandchildren. He had served in the United States Army. He was a retired machinist, working at Do Right, Crown and JET over the years. He was also engaged in farming and was known for being a strong willed, hard worker his whole life - someone who would always lend a helping hand. Charlie had an undeniable passion for living out his faith.
As an active member of Only Believe Ministries, he took mission trips and assisted in many outreach ministries in the area. He loved people and always wanted to spread the gospel. As an ordained reverend of the gospel, he touched the lives of countless people over the years through prayer, witnessing many miracles and healings, but most importantly, helping others come to Jesus.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Only Believe Ministries in Botkins, with Rev. Randy Mann and Rev. Richard Bucanan officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery near Quincy, with committal services beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Calling hours will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Only Believe Ministries in Botkins and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. To honor Charlie's life mission, memorial contributions should be directed to Peter Doseck Ministries.
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the services and online condolences to the family can be left at GilbergHartwigFH.com.