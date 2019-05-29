Home

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
Charles Engle Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Engle, Jr., 56, of St. Marys, died at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.
He was born Jan. 10, 1963 in Greenwich, Connecticut to Charles and Joan (Murray) Engle, Sr.
On May 4, 1984, he married Jill Ann Radabaugh, who survives.
Also survived by: daughters Stephanie (Jesse Huff) Engle of St. Marys, Michelle (John) Flaute of St. Marys and Nicolette (Josh) Kolsky of St. Marys; four grandchildren; a sister and his mother-in-law.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Services with military funeral honors are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Friday, at Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys, with the Rev. Ed Rinehart, officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on May 30, 2019
