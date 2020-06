Charles L. "Doc" Garman, 86, of New Bremen, died at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen where he had resided for the last few years. He was born on Dec. 4, 1933 in Mercer County, the son of the late August B. and Frances C. (Voskuhl) Garman. On Aug. 11, 1954, he married Erline H. Topp and she died on Oct. 9, 2017.Surviving are his children: Sandy (John) Bergman of Minster, Tim Garman of New Bremen, Keith (Yvonne) Garman of New Bremen and Amy (Robin) Webster of New Bern, North Carolina; his 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and a sister, Patti Stachler of Philothea. Along with his parents and wife, Charlie was preceded in death by a son, John Garman, a daughter, Janet Harrod, five sisters and five brothers.Charlie attended Minster High School. He had been an active member of the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen. Charlie had worked for the former Wissman Sheet Metal and New Idea and later for the Village of New Bremen where he retired as the electric supervisor in 1990 after 27 years of service. He had been a firefighter with the New Bremen German Township Fire Department for 25 years, spending ten of those years as the assistant chief. He enjoyed working with his hands and he spent many hours doing woodworking, helping to repair cars and doing anything handy for others after his retirement. In his spare time Charlie enjoyed spending time with his Wendy's coffee club, going fishing, throwing horseshoes and playing euchre and poker.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen, with Rev. Thomas Dorn and Deacon Greg Bornhorst officiating. Interment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., the Rosary will then be prayed at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions in memory of Charlie can be made to the Church of the Holy Redeemer Renovation Project or to the New Bremen Fire Department. The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements and condolences to the family can be left online at GilbergHartwigFH.com.