Charles Hall


1948 - 2019
Charles Hall Obituary
Charles "Nick" Hall, 71, of Wapakoneta, died at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.
He was born Jan. 1, 1948 in Lima, to Dale Charles and Carol Marie (Kneriem) Hall.
Survivors include daughters Jessica (Alan) Waterfield of Defiance, Valerie (Shawn) McCollister of St. Marys and Clarissa (Bryon) Hennon of Indiana; son Thomas Wyatt Hall of Wapakoneta; grandchildren: Connor, Morgan, Sheelah, Mabeline, Seth, Maggie, Alison, Liam, Grace, Collin, Loraleia and Abigail and a great-grandchild, Karrigan.
A veteran of the United States Army, he served his country during the Vietnam era.
He worked at Nash Finch/Superfoods in Bellefontaine for many years.
His favorite pastime was spending time with his family.
Private family services were held.
Condolences may be expressed to his family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on July 25, 2019
