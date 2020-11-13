Charles T. Nelson, 88, of St. Marys, died at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Elmwood of New Bremen.
He was born Aug. 5, 1932, in St. Marys, the son of Verling and Esther (Klosterman) Nelson.
He married Mary Roth; she preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children: Jeff (Sue) Nelson of Celina, Juli (Dave) Sprague of St. Marys, Thomas Nelson of St. Marys, Lyn (John) Klopfenstein of Ocala, Florida, John (Rachael) Nelson of St. Marys and Jay (Kristy) Nelson of St. Marys. He is also survived by his 17 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his siblings: Emily Grogjean of Lima, Linda (Bob) Davis of Wichita, Kansas and Jeannie (Dick) Grunden of Wichita.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Mary.
Charlie was a 1952 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He was the longtime owner of Nelson's Body Shop and Towing Service in St. Marys, and he was also employed as a school bus driver for St. Marys City Schools, serving 26 years. Charlie operated his towing service for many years and was known by so many people, that it was common for people to say, "Here comes Charlie!"
He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of American Legion Post No. 323 and Eagles' Lodge No. 767. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and had served many years as a Boy Scout leader. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys.
Private family funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, with family friend Dan Griffin, officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, where veteran's rites will be offered by American Legion Post No. 323 and VFW Post No. 9289.
Friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks are required for all visitors, as mandated by the Ohio Department of Health. Condolences may be sent to Charlie's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.