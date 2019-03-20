Home

Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
Charles Steinemann
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Charles Steinemann Obituary
Charles "Cork" Steinemann, 83, of Minster, died at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Elmwood Assisted Living Center, New Bremen. He was born on July 26, 1935 in Minster to the late Andrew and Pauline (Westerheide) Steinemann.
He married Charlene Kelch on May 3, 1958 at St. Nicholas Church, Osgood, and she survives in Minster. He is also survived by his children: James (Jane) Steinemann, Minster, Janice (Kenneth) Seger, Fort Loramie, Jane (Randy) Pleiman, Fort Loramie, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, in-laws Anna Mae Bohman, Minster, Paul (Shirley) Kelch, New Weston, Marilyn (Gilbert) Heitkamp, Tipp City and Julius Hierholzer, St. Henry. 
He was preceded in death by sisters: Dorothy (Edwin) Riethman, Carolyn (Dennis) Sudhoff, Mildred (Patrick) Lincoln, parents-in-law Robert (Helen) Kelch, in-laws Wavelene Kelch, Valbert (Betty (Henry)) Kelch Hierholzer and Don Bohman.
He was a member of St. Joseph Church, Egypt and the Men's Sodality.  He was a 1953 graduate of Minster High School, a lifelong farmer and in the National Guard for six years.  He was a life member of the Minster Civic Association and past president, Minster American Legion, a member of the Egypt Community Club, past president, MSC Heritage Club and Minster Athletic Boosters. He was a former member of Minster Jaycees, Eagles, Cataract Fire Company and a blood donor.  He was a former 4-H advisor and chairman of the Livestock Sale Committee at the Auglaize County Fair. His family farm was recognized for the Catholic Century Farm Award. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph Church with burial and full military honors by Minster Honor Guard to follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Grand Lake Hospice and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Egypt. Condolences may be left at  HogenkampFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 21, 2019
