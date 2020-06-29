Charles "Chuck" Suchland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Suchland, 69, passed away on June 26 at his home in Canal Winchester. Chuck was born on May 3, 1951 in Celina to the late Earl and Mildred (Fulk) Suchland. He is also preceded in death by his brothers Earl (Sonny) Suchland Jr. and Kenton Suchland.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 14 years, Vickie (Maharg) Suchland; his sons Brian Suchland (Amanda Myers), Eric Suchland (Krista Lusk), Aaron Wright; daughter Amber Wright and his two granddaughters Ella Snyder and Emma Lusk.
He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. and a retired tool and die maker.
A memorial service is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 11 at Newcomer Northwest Chapel, 10051 Brewster Lane Powell, Ohio, 43065.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved