Charles "Chuck" Suchland, 69, passed away on June 26 at his home in Canal Winchester. Chuck was born on May 3, 1951 in Celina to the late Earl and Mildred (Fulk) Suchland. He is also preceded in death by his brothers Earl (Sonny) Suchland Jr. and Kenton Suchland.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 14 years, Vickie (Maharg) Suchland; his sons Brian Suchland (Amanda Myers), Eric Suchland (Krista Lusk), Aaron Wright; daughter Amber Wright and his two granddaughters Ella Snyder and Emma Lusk.

He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. and a retired tool and die maker.

A memorial service is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 11 at Newcomer Northwest Chapel, 10051 Brewster Lane Powell, Ohio, 43065.

