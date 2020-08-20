Charles "Charlie" H. Vornholt, 95, of New Bremen, died at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community.
He was born Sept. 24, 1924, in New Bremen, the son of Wilson and Lillian (Gress) Vornholt.
He married Edna Kuck on Feb. 23, 1949; she preceded him in death on June 13, 2009.
He is survived by his three children: Jan (Sandy) Vornholt of New Knoxville, Van Vornholt of St. Marys and Amy (Richard) Price of Harbor Springs, Michigan.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Ryan Vornholt of Columbus, Sarah Price of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Jonathan Vornholt of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Edna; a daughter-in-law, Judith Vornholt and a stepsister, Kathryn Opperman.
Charlie was a 1942 graduate of New Bremen High School. He served three years in the U.S. Army Medical Corp, 83rd General Hospital, in the European Theater during WWII.
He graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in 1948 and was a retired funeral director. He owned and operated the Vornholt Funeral Homes in New Bremen and New Knoxville for 38 years, from 1948 to 1986. He spent many more years directing funerals with Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys and New Knoxville.
He was a life member of American Legion Post No. 214, New Bremen; a member of the Ohio Funeral Directors Association and the New Bremen Historical Society and New Knoxville Historical Society.
Charlie will be remembered for his positive personality and great sense of humor. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He and his wife, Edna, enjoyed entertaining friends and family in their home over the many years they lived in New Bremen. They also enjoyed traveling to every state in the U.S. and many foreign countries and especially those trips on which their grandchildren accompanied them.
The family would like to thank the Otterbein community and staff for their kind and careful care during the years Charlie spent with them.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, private family funeral rites will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the First Church of New Knoxville, Rev. Joel Bucklin, officiant. Burial will follow at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery, New Knoxville.
Memorial gifts may be given to either Otterbein St. Marys Benevolent Fund or First Church Radio Broadcast Fund.
Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home, 200 W. Spring St., New Knoxville, is entrusted with Charlie's funeral arrangements and condolences may be sent to his family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.