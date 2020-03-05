|
|
Charlotte J. "Sandy" Bruns, 76, of St. Marys died at 9:36 p.m. Monday March 2, 2020 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
She was born June 20, 1943 in Jellico, Tenn. to Allan and Anga (Goley) Roller.
On June 23, 1969 in La Follette, Tenn. she married Herbert J. Bruns, Jr., who survives.
Bruns is also survived by: daughters Terri Hartmann of Columbus, Miss., Patti (David) Hamilton of New Bremen, Angie (Larry "Rusty") Young of St. Marys; son Bryan "Bo" (DeLinda Claypool) Bruns of Kansas City, Mo.; eight grandchildren: Casey (Krista Mohr) Hamilton, Jon (Brooke) Hamilton, Katie (Todd) Phillips, Liz (Greg Scanlon) Hartmann, Ian Hartmann, Haley Bruns, Allison Young, Alaina Young; seven great-grandchildren: Yanni, Abe, Avery, Baby Mohr, Landon, Harper, Teagan and sister Sally Fredericks of Frankfort, Ind.
Preceded in death by: parents Allan and Anga Roller; sisters Bertha Bradle, Shirley Orick, Mary Ruffner and Vikki Roller; brothers John Roller and Clayton Roller and a son-in-law, David Hartmann.
She met Herb while working at Koch's Restaurant in St. Marys. She also worked many years for The Evening Leader, Community Post and the Journal-News in Spencerville. She also published The Courier newspaper and owned Charlotte's Consignment Shop, both in St. Marys. In addition, she was a licensed realtor for a number of years.
She attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys.
Her favorite pastimes included spending time with her family (and dogs) and going to lunch with friends. She also enjoyed volunteering (and shopping) at AGAPE Ministries in St. Marys.
Private family services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be directed to either AGAPE Ministries or Grand Lake Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed via: MillerFuneralHomes.net
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 6, 2020