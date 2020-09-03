Chelsea Mabry

Chelsea M. Mabry, 18, of St. Marys, died Sunday, Aug. 30, from injuries sustained in a car-semi accident on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County.
She was born Nov. 4, 2001 in St. Marys.
She is survived by: daughter, Isabella Leigh Burden of St. Marys; mother, Stephanie Cotrell of St. Marys; brother, Brodie Cotrell of St. Marys; sisters Sydney Lynn Burden of St. Marys and Cheyanna Wheeler of Celina; maternal grandparents Denny and Kathy Burden of St. Marys; an uncle, Jason (Melissa) Burden of St. Marys and extended family and numerous friends including her best friend, Krista Prater.
She was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, Class of 2019.
She was employed at Arby's Restaurant in St. Marys.
Her favorite pastimes included hanging out with her friends and fishing.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St. in St. Marys.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Chelsea's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.