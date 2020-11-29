Cheryl Y. Reed, 76, of St. Marys, died Saturday, Nov. 21 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
She was born Oct. 28, 1944 in Carnation, Washington to Wesley and Ethel (Connors) Boddy.
She is survived by daughters Natalie Drake of Phoenix, Arizona, Lorena (David) Faulkner of St. Marys, Christina Miller of Rocky Ford, Colorado and Sandra Apelo of San Antonio, Texas; son Darrell (Kristina) Reed of Lakewood, Washington; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and a sister.
She was preceded in death by parents Asa and Ethel Boddy and husband William Reed.
Private family services will be held.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.