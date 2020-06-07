Christina Sharp Hornic, of St. Marys passed away at 7 p.m. on Monday June 1, in the ICU of the James Hospital of The OSU Medical Center in Columbus.
After a long battle with Lupus, she passed away due to respiratory failure, at the age of 52.
She is survived by her two daughters: Rebecca Hornic and Chelsea Hornic; a granddaughter; former husband Michael Hornic; three sisters and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter; father Roger Sharp, Sr.; mother Shirley Watkins and brother Roger Sharp, Jr.
Corinthians 13:7-8, "Love bears all things, believes all things, endures all things, Love never ends."
Due to the current restrictions in regard to the coronavirus, private services for family and close friends will be held.
All are encouraged to extend condolences and share memories with her family via: MillerfuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.