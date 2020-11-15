Christopher Rockhill Foster, 68, of St. Marys, died at 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 28, 1952 in Lima, to Addison and Betty (Thomas) Foster.
On Aug. 21, 1976, he married Rebecca Carlata Eldridge, who survives.
He is also survived by: daughter Ashley Foster of St. Marys; a very special daughter, Heather Lamb of Shawnee; son, Cody (Sabrina Flourney) Foster of Celina; grandchildren: Tatum Foster, Hendrix Foster, Brandon Odom, Meisha Rowe and Dorian Flourney; brothers Addison Foster, Jr. of Zanesville, Brett Foster of Elida, Nathan Foster of Lima and Danny Foster of Harrod.
He was preceded in death by his parents Addison and Betty Foster and brother, Larry Foster.
He was a graduate of Lima Senior High School, class of 1969, and attended the Art Institute of Florida.
A veteran of the United States Army, he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War.
He retired from the Ford Motor Co. in Lima, where he worked as a mechanic for 32 years.
A talented artist, he especially enjoyed painting and drawing.
More than anything else, he truly loved his family and spending time with them.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Monday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St. in St. Marys. Military funeral honors will be presented immediately following the service.
Visitation 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.