|
|
Christopher E. Lemke, age 47, of Anna (formerly of St. Marys), died unexpectedly at 8:20 a.m., Sunday at Lima Memorial Health System.
He was born Jan. 7, 1972, in St. Marys to Paul and Elizabeth (Adams) Lemke.
On Feb. 8, 1991, in Wapakoneta, he married Angela D. Robbins, who survives.
He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He was a baptized and confirmed member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a musician, providing guitar and vocals to local bands. He also rooted for OSU Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers football programs.
Christopher absolutely enjoyed the holidays and delighted in bringing joy to numerous children, families and organizations throughout the area with his portrayal of Santa Claus.
He is survived by a son, Christopher Lemke, Anna; sisters Anne (Robe) Brincefield, Wapakoneta, and Mary Howe, Lima; parents-in-law Michael and Patricia Robbins of Fort Loramie; and many nieces and nephews.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West) in St. Marys. Deacon Martin Brown will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.
Visitation is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to his family.
Condolences may be expressed at MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 18, 2019