Christopher P. Sauer, 66, of Celina, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at his residence in Celina. He was born on Jan. 3, 1953 in Celina to the late Dr. Theodore J. Sauer Jr. and Catalina (Diaz) Sauer.
On May 29, 1987 he married Bonnie (Kuck) Kruse, who survives in Celina. Chris is also survived by his children Dr. Christopher P. (Janelle) Sauer II of Hawaii, Jennifer (Paul) Werling of Powell and Angela (Devan) Peters of Powell. He was "Grampy" to six grandchildren Jason, Ella, Jackson, Lydia, Sophia and Davis and his siblings Margarita Wilson of St. Marys, Michael (Sally) Sauer of the Bahamas, Nina Van Arsdel of Celina, Lisa (Doug) Pierce of Montana, John (Kathleen) Sauer of California and Dr. James Sauer of Celina as well as several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Stephen Sauer.
Chris graduated from Celina High School with the Class of 1972. He was employed at C. A. Industries in Celina and was a tree farmer. He was a member of the Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina. Chris was also a member of the Celina Eagles, Celina Moose, Celina Masonic Lodge No. 241 and the Antioch Shrine. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed boating on Grand Lake St. Marys.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina, with Rev. Matt Overman officiating. His remains will be buried in the Pilger Ruhe Cemetery in New Knoxville.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina and an hour before services at the Church on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to Grand Lake Hospice. Condolences may be shared with the family online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Sept. 3, 2019