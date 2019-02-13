Clara Marie Lenhart, 95, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Auglaize Acres with her family at her side. She was born Feb. 6, 1924, in St. Marys, the daughter of Joseph E. and Martha F. (Greve) Yahl, who preceded her in death. On May 15, 1946, she married Herman G. Lenhart, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 1988.

Survivors include four children: Joseph (Judy) Lenhart, Marlene (Dave) Zwiebel, Diana Kantner and Richard (Tonya) Lenhart, all of Wapakoneta, and son-in-law Ralph Stoner of Delphos.

Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, Glen (Heather) Goergens, Kurt (Nikki) Lenhart, Brad Lenhart, Jamie Lenhart, Dr. Julia (Steve Curtis) Zwiebel, Thomas Zwiebel, Jason (Angie) Kantner, Marcia Pastor, Sarah Ball, Kevin (Karen) Kantner, Collin, Kalie, Kyle and Keaton Lenhart and 16 great grandchildren.

Clara was also survived by siblings Robert "Bob" Yahl, Joe (Connie) Yahl and Gene (Janice) Yahl, all of St. Marys; sisters-in-law, Mary Yahl of Botkins, and Judy Yahl, St. Marys; brother-in-laws, Jim Clements, St.Marys and Sam Doseck, Fort Loramie.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mildred Goergens-Stoner; sons-in-law David Goergens and Fred Kantner and siblings, Sister Rita Yahl, Rose Braun, Irene Doseck, Jerome Yahl, Mary Brown, Bill Yahl, Tony Yahl and Emma Clements.

A homemaker and loving wife and mother, Clara was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, and a member of Sewing Ladies at the church. Her other memberships included the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1272, Ladies Auxiliary and the DAV Auxiliary Unit No. 73. Her interests included playing any type of card games, fishing, camping and spending time at the Auglaize River, near Defiance, along with sewing and quilting. She was a 30-plus year election poll worker for Auglaize County at the Pusheta Township location. Clara also spent approximately 55 years helping to prepare the noodle soup during the Fryburg Homecoming. She enjoyed any time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. John Catholic Cemetery, Fryburg. The family will receive friends 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (state Route 501) Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. John Catholic Church Renovation Fund, the St. Joseph Catholic Church Renovation Fund, or the Auglaize Acres Activity Fund. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com. Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary