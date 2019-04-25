|
Claudia Jane Hoover, 41, of Celina, died at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday April 24, 2019 at State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville.
She was born Nov. 24, 1977 to Claudie and Frankie Jane (Triplett) Hoover.
She is survived by: her mother Frankie Jane (Dave) Lewis of Coldwater; brothers Joe Hoover and Jay (Misty) Hoover of Alva, Oklahoma; sister Kim (Mike) Hanjora of Spencerville, Kathy (Mike) Rutter of Ft. Recovery and Lex Hoover of Paris, Texas; nieces and nephews: Amanda (Cody) Stachler, Nick (Alyssa) Rutter, Jerrica (Jarrod) Lyle, Devan (Ben) Werling, Corryna Rutter, Jared Earlenbaugh, Casey (Bethany) Hoover, Tara (Matt) Grandstaff, Zack (Jessica) Brown, Jeremiah Hoover, Jeremy (Nova) Rutter, Titus Hoover, Harley Hoover, Rylee Zuege, Justus Hoover, Jace Hoover and great-nieces and great-nephews: Braxtyn and Zandre Lyle, Bryson, Andi, Maylynn and Brayden Rutter, Caiden Stachler, Luke Rutter and Brayden Brown.
She attended Only Believe Ministries in Botkins.
Her favorite pastimes included playing BINGO, visiting casinos and cooking.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St Marys, with the Rev. Ed Ingram, officiating.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Condolences may be expressed to her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 26, 2019