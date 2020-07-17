1/
Clifford Longsworth
Clifford G. Longsworth, 74, of Celina died at 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the Celina Manor.
He was born Dec. 26, 1945 in Rockford to Francis Eugene and Ethel (Linn) Longsworth 
Survivors include: sons Jeff Longsworth of Van Wert, Clifford (Amy Douglas) Longsworth of Berne, Indiana and John Daniel Longsworth of Van Wert; daughter Nichole (Randy Brooks) Sites of Spencerville; four stepsons; numerous grandchildren and two sisters.
Preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Carol Ann (Huber) Longsworth and two stepdaughters.
Services are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Monday, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys. Military funeral honors will take place immediately following the services.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Evening Leader from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
