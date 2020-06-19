Cloyd Wolfe

Cloyd M. Wolfe, 71, of Piqua, passed away on Friday, June 19, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 16, 1948 in Botkins to the late Clyde M. and Waneta Marie (Buchenroth) Wolfe.
Cloyd is survived by four children: Theresa (Kent) Newbright of Houston, Jason (Cindy) Wolfe of Troy, Michael (Laura) Wolfe of Carlisle and Kevin (Amanda) Wolfe of Fletcher; grandchildren: Brandon, Jacob, Andrew, Kyle, Anna, Cody, Chicago, Jordan, Ryan, Kamden, Kohen and Amelia; special friend: Anita Epley of Piqua; former spouse: Diana Wolfe of Casstown and siblings: Nell (Dean) Miller of Sidney, Richard (Heidi) Petersimes of Connecticut and Edward Petersimes of Sidney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings: Marilyn Slocumb, Billy Wolfe, Pat Wolfe, Chalcey Petersimes, Nelson Petersimes, Marcella Petersimes and Gloria Bricker.
Cloyd proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1975
during the Vietnam War. He loved his dog, Corky. Cloyd was a caregiver for Joe Redtomahawk through Riverside MRDD for over 20 years. He was later a CAC driver.
Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with military honors. Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at BairdFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.