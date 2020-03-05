|
|
Colleen Cranford Jackson, 69, of St. Marys, and formerly of Sanford, N.C., died at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.
She was born March 25, 1950, in Denver, Colo., the daughter of Woodrow and Mildred (McCrea) Cranford.
She married James "Jimmy" Jackson and he preceded her in death on Aug. 16, 2009.
She is survived by her daughter: Jamie Holsinger of St. Marys; by her sister Candace Garner of St. Marys; by four grandchildren: Mia Holsinger, Kelly Holsinger, Eli Holsinger, Jr. and
Tyler Holsinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; by two sons: James Jackson and Jason Jackson and by her siblings: Mark Cranford, Sunny Cranford and Terry Cranford.
Colleen was a graduate of East Montgomery High School in Biscoe, N.C. She was a certified nursing assistant and had worked at Dyna Yarn in Graham, N.C. She loved reading, going to the beach and collecting seashells, caring for her cats, spending precious time with her grandchildren and playing Farmville online. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys.
Funeral rites will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, Sanford, N.C.
Burial rites will follow at Buffalo-Jonesboro Cemetery.
Friends may call one hour to the funeral rites at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Colleen's funeral arrangements.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 6, 2020