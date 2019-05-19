Connie Evans, 87, of St. Marys passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Heritage Manor. She was born Nov. 16, 1931 in Ross County to the late Joseph Elva and Leila 'Wanda' (Speakman) Michaels.

She married Thomas William Evans on Aug. 21, 1952 and he preceded her in death June 3, 2010.

Connie enjoyed being an Army wife, family and cooking for large groups of people. She had many good friends and will be missed very much.

Connie is survived by her children: Tom (Nancy) Evans of St. Marys, Robert Evans of St. Marys and Christena (William) Kuck of New Bremen; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and four brothers: Steve of Pleasant Hill, Jerry of Kentucky, Dale of Texas and Pat Bell of Albuquerque.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter; sister, Alice and a brother Tim.

Memorial contributions may be given to Grand Lake Hospice or to Jehovah Witness of Celina. Online condolences may be shared at BayiffAndSon.com.

A private family service and burial will be at a late date in Elm Grove Cemetery. Published in The Evening Leader on May 20, 2019