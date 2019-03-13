Connie Meyer, 96, of Minster, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys. She was born Dec. 22, 1922 to the late Arthur and Margaret (Knostman) Vallo. On June 22, 1946, she married Julian "Bud" Meyer and he died on August 14, 1990. She is survived by her children and in-laws, Margaret (Fred) Meyer of Minster, Jill (Fred) Grimm of Holland, Ohio and Ted Meyer (Jo Bolleheimer) of Minster; eight grandchildren: Georgia Richard, Jacqueline (Scott) Close, Jessica (Jeremy) Magato, Brady (Liz) Grimm, Gina (Ty) Sparks, Sean Meyer, Jamie (Andrew) Koverman and Adam (Alysia) Meyer; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild on the way and siblings, Audrey Meyer of Minster and Myrle Vallo of Kettering.

She is preceded in death by a great-grandchild; siblings and in-laws, Rosella Hogenkamp-Mehmert, Nick P. Hogenkamp, Paul Mehmert, Maurice (Julia) Vallo, Velma (Harold) Frierott, Melvin (Florence) Vallo, Wilfred Meyer, Betty Vallo, Violet (Urban) Albers and Wilma (Ralph) Larger.

Connie was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, The Mission Commission of the church, where she helped with the garage sales and made many rosaries for the missions. She graduated from Minster High School in 1940 and worked twice for Minster Machine from 1940 to 1944 and 1962 to 1983. She also baked and decorated special occasion cakes from 1955 to 1962 and volunteered for 19 years with the "Label Ladies" at the Auglaize School in New Bremen.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Augustine Church, Minster. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster.

