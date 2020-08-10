1/1
Craig Lamb
Craig Lamb, 61, of rural St. Marys, died at 8:37 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 19, 1958 in Bellefontaine to Carlton C. and Lois E. (Austin) Lamb.
On Sept. 1, 1979 in Moulton, he married Bonnie J. Gariety, who survives.
He is also survived by: sons Shawn (Catina) Lamb of Waynesville, Josh (Katie Warren) Lamb of Delaware and Chris (McKenzie) Lamb of Bellefontaine; three grandchildren: Cade, Ava and Cole Lamb; brothers Charles (Ruth Anne) Lamb of Bellefontaine and Larry (Debbie) Lamb of West Liberty and sister Vicky Williams of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Carlton and Lois Lamb; brothers-in-law Ron Williams, Brian Gariety, Bruce Gariety and Brent Gariety and nephews Joe Gariety and J.R. Lamb.
He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, class of 1977, and attended Apollo Career Center in Lima.
A professional truck driver, he worked for Martin Transportation Systems in Lima for many years.
His favorite pastimes included playing poker and deer hunting. More than anything else, he loved spending time with his family and close friends.
Rites are scheduled to begin at noon on Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys, with Rev. Dennis Kemper, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grand Lake Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that all attendees should respect social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines, including the wearing of masks.

Published in The Evening Leader from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
