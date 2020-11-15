Craig H. Suchland, 79, of St. Marys, died at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at his residence.
He was born July 10, 1941, in Celina, the son of Norval and Katheryn (Hunter) Suchland.
He married Janice Wibbeler on June 15, 1963; she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his children: Julia (Jim) Weber of St. Marys, Kathleen (Craig) Miller of Spencerville and Michael (Lori) Suchland of Celina. He is survived by his grandchildren: Justin (Lauren) Weber, Jordan (Tilor) Weber, Samantha Davenport, Megan Miller, Emily Miller, Erin (Dan) Irons and Grant Suchland. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Maveryck Weber, Maddix Weber and Crew Irons.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Craig was a 1959 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He retired after 34 years of service at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in St. Marys. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, watching NASCAR and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Eagles' Lodge No. 767 and a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys.
Private family funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, the Rev. Bill Maki, officiant. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be given to either Zion Lutheran Church or Grand Lake Hospice, and condolences may be sent to Craig's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
All family members and visitors are required to wear a mask in accordance with the mandate of the Ohio Department of Health.