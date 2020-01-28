Home

Curtis Felver


1950 - 2020
Curtis Felver Obituary
Curtis Alan Felver, 69, passed away Monday at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville after an extended illness.
He was born June 16, 1950, in Lima, to Ralph and Sharon Polen Felver Jr.
Curtis taught building maintenance at Mid-East Career and Technology Center and was an advisor for the SkillsUSA program at the school, where they competed through the state and national levels.
He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Navy, where he served aboard submarines George Washington Carver, Andrew Jackson and Woodrow Wilson.
Surviving are his mother Sharon Polen Felver of Van Wert; his wife Karen Dysinger Felver, whom he married Jan. 25, 1969; two sons: Jason Robert Felver of Lexington, South Carolina, and Chris (Mindy) Felver of Defiance; two daughters: Tracy Neff and Cynthia Felver of Zanesville; a sister Deborah (Jim) Boroff of Van Wert;  a brother Neil (Jeannette) Felver of Lynchburg, Tennessee; six grandchildren: Jacob Stewart, Anastasia Neff, Keri Stewart, Matthew Neff, Gracie Walker and Phillip Walker; and two great-grandchildren: Verydia Morgan and Elias Neff.
In addition to his father Ralph Felver Jr., he is preceded in death by a brother Todd Felver and a sister Kristy Felver.
The Snouffer Funeral Home, 1150 W. Military Road, Zanesville, has the distinct honor of serving the family.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to SnoufferFuneralHome.com, find us on Facebook or call staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 29, 2020
