Dale Edward Secrest, 70, of Rockford, passed away at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center, Greenville. He was born Nov. 2, 1948 in Celina to the late Lloyd and Luella (Scheblo) Secrest.

Surviving are his children, Dale (Jamie) Secrest of Celina, Bre McMurray of St. Marys and Terri (Greg) Spence of Spencerville; four sisters, Connie (Paul) Gates of Rockford, Carol Zizelman of Celina, Shirley Brandon of Montezuma, Lois Secrest of Celina and Louise Toler of Montezuma; a brother David Secrest of Rockford; a brother-in-law, Lester Flore of Celina; 13 nieces and nephews; eight grandchildren Aaron, Troy, Hunter, Meredith, Kaylee, Courtney, Dale and Gabrielle and five great-grandchildren.

Also preceding him in death by a son, Jeff Toler; a sister, Sharalene Flore and two brothers-in-law, Daniel Toler and Don Zizelman.

Dale proudly served his nation in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for many years at Huffy's in Celina and retired from Mercer County Landmark Inc.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at Cisco Funeral Home, Celina.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Cisco Funeral Home, Celina with Rev. Craig Cisco officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services.

Graveside services will follow at Mercer Memory Gardens in Celina; where military honors will be provided by the Celina American Legion Post No. 210 and Celina VFW Post No. 5713.

Memorial contributions can be made to the , and State of the Heart Hospice, 230 W. Main St., Coldwater.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Home, Celina & St. Marys. Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 27, 2019