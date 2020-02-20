Home

Dale McGlothen


1940 - 2020
Dale McGlothen Obituary
Dale McGlothen, 79, of Wapakoneta, died at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 20, 1940, in Martin, Kentucky, the son of Morton and Edythe (Hagans) McGlothen.
He married Elsie Steinke on July 25, 1962, and she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his two children: Angie (Dana Fair) McGlothen of Spencervillea and Kevin (Angie) McGlothen of St. Marys; five grandchildren: Tyler (Alexandria) McGlothen, Sydney McGlothen, Karsyn McGlothen, Rilyn McGlothen and Lynex McGlothen and two brothers: Jim McGlothen of Portage, Indiana and Jerry (Roberta) McGlothen of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sister, Gale Lutz, and by a brother, Parker McGlothen.
Dale attended school in Martin, Kentucky and St. Marys. He was the longtime owner of Dale's Marathon Station in St. Marys.
He enjoyed cars, auto racing, trap shooting and playing cards at Eagles Lodge 767 in St. Marys. His family and friends often joked that Dale was the "King of One Liners."
Private family funeral rites will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys. Burial rites will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to Dale's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net, and memorial gifts may be given to Auglaize County Council on Aging.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 21, 2020
