Daniel Mallory

Daniel V. Mallory, 62, of Celina, died at 6:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, after a sudden illness.
He was born Oct. 5, 1957, in St. Marys, the son of Vernon "Bud" and Mary Jane (Kelly) Mallory.
He married Carla Sue Reineke on Oct. 19, 1974; she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his daughter Rhonda (Ryan) Luurtsema of Hudsonville, Michigan and two grandchildren, Braiden Luurtsema and Makenzi Luurtsema.
He is survived by his siblings: Tony (Star) Mallory of Sidney, Rick (Elaine) Mallory of St. Marys, Tom (Michele) Mallory of St. Marys and Kristia (Mike) Koch of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Todd Mallory.
Dan retired from Parker-Hannifin Corporation in St. Marys after 42 years of service. He loved fishing and canoeing. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, the Rev. Alex Witt, celebrant. Private family burial rites will be held.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Celina Food Bank. Condolences may be sent to Dan's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Dan's funeral arrangements.