Daniel Metzger
Daniel Metzger, 71, of New Knoxville, died Sunday, Oct. 25, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born March 22, 1949, in Lima, the son of Dale and Geraldine (Slattery) Metzger.
He married Lois Schwabero on June 12, 1987; she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his children: Greg (Christy) Metzger of Botkins, Jason Metzger of New Knoxville and Jennifer (Shonn) Kennedy of New Knoxville. He is survived by his grandchildren: Zach (Linzee) Metzger, Katelyn Metzger, Kayla (Nick) Vogel, Jenna Metzger, Mia Metzger, Megan Kennedy and Dakota Kennedy; five great-grandchildren; sisters: Deb (Don) Harting of Dayton and Karen (Larry) Kruse of New Knoxville and sister-in-law, Mariann Metzger of Akron.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Mark Metzger.
Dan was a 1967 graduate of New Knoxville High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Vietnam for a year, where he earned the Purple Heart for having been wounded in action. He retired from Koenig Equipment Corporation where he assembled new farm equipment before it was sold.
Dan was a member of American Legion Post No. 444, New Knoxville and had served as District Commander in 2018-19. He was also a member of the Vietnam Veterans Association Post No. 1126, the VFW Post No. 9289, Eagles Lodge No. 767 and was a member of the New Knoxville Fire Department for 25 years. He served five years on the Auglaize County Veterans' Service Commission. He was a member of the New Knoxville United Methodist Church.
Funeral rites will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, Rev. Jim Fast, officiant. Burial, with military honors offered by American Legion Post 444, will follow at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery, New Knoxville.
Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to the New Knoxville Fire Department. 
All visitors to the funeral home are required to wear a mask and socially distance in accordance with the mandates of the Ohio Department of Health. Condolences may sent to Dan's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Evening Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
OCT
31
Service
10:30 AM
Miller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
