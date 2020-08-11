1/
Daniel Webb
1943 - 2020
Daniel R. Webb, 76, of Mendon, passed away at 1:53 p.m. on Aug. 10, at the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys. He was born on Dec. 4, 1943 in Van Wert to the late Robert "Jake" and Virginia (Simpson) Webb. On July 19, 1969 he married Lillie (Muck) Webb, who survives at their residence in Mendon.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Lillie Webb; his two children who he adored, Sheila (John) Butler of Mendon and Brian (Amy) Webb of Mendon; a brother, Gary Webb of Mendon; a sister, RoxAnn (Mike) Ringer of Coldwater, Michigan; three grandchildren, Kean Butler, Kayla Webb and Briana Webb; two great-grandchildren: Karsyn Rosier (Butler) and Kali Butler and five nephews.
Daniel was a 1961 graduate of Mendon High School. He retired after 35 years of employment from Goodyear Tire in St. Marys and was a past member of the USW as well as serving as a union representative. Daniel proudly served his country in the United States National Guard and was very active with his duties.
You could find Daniel spending time outdoors, whether it be his love for fishing or hunting. Daniel was an avid gun and die cast car collector and enjoyed buying and fixing up golf carts. He spent countless hours working in his garage and he was always busy doing something. Most important to Daniel was his love for his family. He spent hours playing cards with his grandkids, spending time with his family and, most importantly, he loved Lillie and the time they were able to spend together.
Visitation hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday in Cisco Funeral Homes in Celina. Funeral services will be held at noon in the funeral home with Rev. Robert Glenn officiating.
Private burial will be held on Saturday in Mendon Cemetery.
Attendees are asked to follow social distancing and guidelines dictated by the Ohio Department of Health, due to the National Health Concerns of COVID-19. Masks are required by attendees at the visitation and funeral.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army - 1180 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891.
Cisco Funeral Homes are honored to care for Daniel and his family. To pay respects and to leave online condolences and memories, visit CiscoFuneralHome.com or visit the Cisco Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Homes in Celina and St. Marys.

Published in The Evening Leader from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Cisco Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Cisco Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cisco Funeral Home
6921 State Route 703
Celina, OH 45822
(419) 586-8465
