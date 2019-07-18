Danny L. Huey, 72, of Mendon, died at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

He was born June 17, 1947 in Mendon, to Earl and LaVaun (Hines) Huey.

He was first married to Inez Brown, who preceded him in death. He then married Charlotte Miller-Shindler, who died Feb. 13, 2010.

Survivors include: daughters Milly Bartley of Holgate, Rose Miller of Wakarusa, Indiana, Shindler-Townsend of New Bremen, Patricia "Martie" Shindler-Clark of Celina and Crystal (Galen) Barnes of Weston; son Ron "Dooter" (Krista) Hines, Jr. of Ansonia; significant other Mary Jackson of Celina; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well as seven sisters and three brothers.

He was preceded in death by: parents Earl and LaVaun Huey; first wife Inez Huey; second wife Charlotte Huey; a grandson; three brothers and a sister.

Rites are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, in St. Marys.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions amy be directed to his family.

Condolences may be expressed via MillerFuneralHomes.net. Published in The Evening Leader on July 19, 2019