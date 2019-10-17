|
Danny L. Shroyer, 74, of New Bremen, fell asleep at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital, and is now awaiting the return of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was born July 12, 1945, in Sidney, the son of Harold and Wilhelmine "Miney" (Topp) Shroyer. He married Donna Settlage on October 14, 1967, in New Knoxville, and recently celebrated 52 years of marriage. She survives in New Bremen.
He is also survived by his two children: Christopher (Sara) Shroyer of New Bremen and Jessica (Shawn) Lawson of Tampa, Florida; five grandchildren: Seth Lawson; Emily Lawson; Chloe Lawson; Dominic Shroyer and Simon Shroyer. He is also survived by his siblings: Jerry (Doris) Shroyer of St. Marys and Elaine (Troy) Watkins of Baltimore, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Shroyer.
Danny was a 1963 graduate of New Bremen High School. He retired after serving for 45 years at The Way International ministry in New Knoxville, where he worked in the bookstore and shipping departments. He had fellowshipped with The Way ministry since 1959 and recently received recognition from the ministry for his 60 years of faithfulness. He loved God's word and served as a home Bible fellowship coordinator in New Bremen for 20 years; he also did Christian outreach to inmates in area jails. In his spare time he enjoyed deer hunting, shooting sports, woodworking and taking trips with his beloved family. He most enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In every aspect of life, Danny exemplified I Corinthians 4:2: "Moreover it is required in stewards, that a man be found faithful." Danny understood that it was required that a steward was to be faithful, and he was always there for his family, fellow believers, and coworkers. Always outgoing and desiring to help others, he had the ability to become friends with just about anyone he would meet. Danny was always faithful and wanted "faithfulness" to be his legacy to his children and grandchildren.
A Service of Recognition for Danny will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, with Matthew Wingler, officiating. Private family burial rites will be held at German Protestant Cemetery, New Bremen.
Visitation for family and friends will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be given to The Way International.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 18, 2019