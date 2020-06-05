Darell D. Rupert, 72, of St. Marys, died at 11:03 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 4, 1947, in Celina, the son of Orval and Leora (Wierwille) Rupert.
He married Roberta Baker on July 12, 1969; she preceded him in death on Aug. 15, 2018.
He is survived by his two children: Darlene (John) Donovan of Wapakoneta and Travis (Lori) Rupert of New Bremen.
He is survived by two step-grandchildren: Joshua Drexler and Brian (Megan) Drexler; three step-grandchildren: Abigail Imwalle, Everleigh Drexler and Kenlee Drexler. He is survived by his siblings: Ted Rupert of Wapakoneta, Dennis Clausing of Cleveland, Larry Clausing of St. Marys and Roger Clausing of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orval Rupert and Leora (Wierwille) Clausing-Rupert.
Darell was a 1965 graduate of New Knoxville High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He had worked at Crown Equipment Company, Hoge Lumber and Thieman Tailgate.
He grew up attending the First United Church of Christ in New Knoxville, where he had served as church deacon. He was an active member of the Grace United Methodist Church in St. Marys.
Darell enjoyed woodworking and hanging out with his friends each day for coffee at Vogel's Bake Shop. He was a member of the St. Marys Garden Club, Eagles Lodge No. 767 and American Legion Post No. 444, New Knoxville.
Funeral rites will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, Rev. Bev Hurlburt, officiating. Military burial rites will be held noon Wednesday at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to Grace United Methodist Church. Please follow social distancing guidelines as ordered by the Ohio Department of Health during the coronavirus pandemic if you attend the calling hours and funeral.
Condolences may be sent to Darell's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.