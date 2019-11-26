Home

Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home
200 W. Spring St.
New Knoxville, OH 45871
419-753-2224
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Minstry Center of the First Church of New Knoxville
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
First Church of New Knoxville
More Obituaries for Darrell Kuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Kuck


1941 - 2019
Darrell Kuck Obituary
Darrell L. Kuck, 78, of New Bremen and a former New Knoxville resident, died Monday at his residence.
He was born Feb. 3, 1941, in Shelby County, to Florenz and Hattie (Schneider) Kuck.
Darrell was baptized and confirmed at First Church of New Knoxville, and on July 18, 1964, married Mary Hoelscher, who survives.
He was a 1959 graduate of New Knoxville High School.
In his early years, Darrell and his brother Homer sold and installed TV towers, washers and dryers.
He enlisted in the United States Army Reserves in 1962, and served until 1967. Later he earned his real estate license and worked for his brother's agency, Red Kuck Realty. Darrell eventually formed his own agency, Great Western Realty.
Along with the real estate business, Darrell followed his passion: guns. He was the owner of D.K. Sales, the gun shop in New Knoxville, for 30 years.
He was a lifelong member of the First Church of New Knoxville.
He is survived by: brother Lloyd (Annette) Kuck; brother-in-law Charles Vornholt; sisters-in-law Carol Kuck and Janet Kuck; two sons, Jeffery (Kristina Meyer) Kuck, and Jason Kuck; daughter Judith (Jeffrey) Zwiebel; grandchildren Jacob (Sandra Springer) Zwiebel, Kristyn (Jason Hoffman) Zwiebel, Jonathan (Alyssa) Zwiebel, Justin (Tasha) Slaven, Jeremy Kuck and Kylie Kuck; and great-grandchildren Alexis and Braxton.
Two more great-grandchildren are due in April.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Homer Kuck, Wilhemina Schrolucke, John Kuck, Norman Henschen, Edna Vornholt, Ralph Kuck and Allen Kuck; and an infant sister.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Church of New Knoxville, with Rev. Joel Bucklin officiating.
Burial will follow at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Minstry Center of the First Church of New Knoxville, where memorial gifts may be given to the church, or to Community Health Professionals Hospice.
Arrangements are in the care of Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home, 200 W. Spring St., New Knoxville.
Condolences may be expressed at MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Nov. 27, 2019
