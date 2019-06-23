David E. Donnerberg, 84, of Celina, died at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday June 19, 2019 in Celina.

He was born April 9, 1935 in St. Marys to Elmer H. and Eda C. (Kauffman) Donnerberg.

On Dec.23, 1957 in Kennett, Missouri he married Hazel M. Riggs, who died July 4, 1996.

Survivors include: Significant other Sherry Heiser of Celina; daughters Karen Seibert of Rockford, Theresa Goins of Kettering, Leah (John) Taylor of Celina and Kimberly Purcell of Dearborn, Michigan; son David (Deb) Donnerberg of Troy, Montana; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and sister-in-law Ann Donnerberg of St. Marys.

Preceded in death by: parents Elmer and Eda Donnerberg; wife Hazel Donnerberg; brother Joseph Donnerberg; son-in-law Larry Seibert

He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School (Class of 1953).

He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Dave retired from Celina Music Co. and Plaza Lane, both in Celina. He then worked at the Spiritual Center in Maria Stein for a number of years.

He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 5713 in Celina.

His favorite pastime was attending auctions and flea markets to collect antiques.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys, with funeral services beginning at 6 p.m.

His son, Dave Donnerberg and great-grandson, Devon Burke will co-officiate the services. Military funeral honors will be conducted at the funeral home immediately following the funeral service.

Private family burial will take place in the Burge Cemetery in Montezuma, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be directed to either VFW Post No. 5713 or Mercer County Cancer Association.

Memorial contributions may be directed to either VFW Post No. 5713 or Mercer County Cancer Association.

Condolences may be expressed via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.