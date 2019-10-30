|
David A. Erskine, 77, of Neptune, died Oct. 28, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.
He was born April 24, 1942, in Columbus, the son of William and Vividean (Porter) Erskine.
He is survived by his two sons: Cameron Erskine of Wapakoneta and Travis Erskine of St. Marys; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Don Erskine.
He was a graduate of Simon Kenton High School, class of 1960. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He earned the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Military Merit Medal. He first served with the 100th Infantry Division and later with military intelligence assigned to the 9th Infantry Division.
Dave was a truck driver for Whiteline Express LTD. in Jackson Center, with his brother and son. He was also the owner of ME Insurance Agency in Wilmington and Cridersville. He retired from Copeland Corp. in Sidney, where he had been a CNC operator. He was the former owner of the Winchester Gun Club, Columbus.
Dave was the treasurer and lifelong member of DAV Chapter 76, Mercer County; life member of VFW Post 1118, Celina and also a life member of the NRA. He was a member of the Mercer County Sportsman's Association, was past president of the Cridersville Lions Club and had served as president of the Cridersville Business Association.
Funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys. Military burial rites will follow at Neptune Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to Dave's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 31, 2019