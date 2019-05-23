David B. Jarrells, 66, of St. Marys, died suddenly on Monday, May 20, 2019, in the emergency department of Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

He was born Dec. 30, 1952, in Logan, West Virginia, the son of Ray and Wanda (Cook) Jarrells.

He is survived by his siblings: Phillip (Cora) Jarrells of Wapakoneta, Jonathan (Lou Anne) Jarrells of New Knoxville, Rae Ann Roettger of New Knoxville, Kathleen "Kitty" (Randall) Sunderland of New Knoxville and Timothy (Pam) Jarrells of St. Johns. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by an infant sister, Iva Kay Jarrells.

Dave was a graduate of Wapakoneta High School and he served his country in the US Marine Corps in Vietnam.

He retired from Goodyear St. Marys after 40 years of service. He was also a divemaster, a licensed SCUBA instructor for the YMCA and traveled extensively to enjoy his hobby.

He loved doing genealogy research about his beloved family.

Private family funeral rites will be held at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys.

Published in The Evening Leader on May 23, 2019