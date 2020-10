David L. Lehman, 67, of Minster, formerly of Celina, lost his battle with cancer at 9:47 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.He was born on May 1, 1953 in Celina, to Helen (Fetters) Thompson and the late David F Lehman.Surviving him is Sylvia (Otte) Lehman and their two children, Kyle (Jessica) Lehman of Celina and Shannon (John Pachuta) Lehman of Broadview Heights. Also surviving is his daughter Lisa (Jeff) Etgen of Wapakoneta. David has five grandchildren, Sydney Lehman, Corbin Lehman and Bryer Lehman, all of Celina, Ashlie Cox of Cincinnati and Alyssa Cox of Wapakoneta. Also surviving, his mother Helen (Art) Thompson; sister Judy (Greg) Thomas and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father David F Lehman, brothers Ron Lehman and Jack Lehman.Retired in 2012, David enjoyed spending his time with his children and grandchildren. An avid sports fan, David enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete in soccer, softball, football and baseball. When not watching his grandchildren play, he enjoyed cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Dallas Cowboys and spending additional free time fishing and talking sports with friends, family and neighbors. A loving father and grandfather, he will be missed by anyone who had the pleasure to know him.A Memorial Mass will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 48 N. Hanover St, Minster. The Mass will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page as well. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Celina American Legion, 2510 St. Rt. 703, Celina from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to State of the Heart Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice in David's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the Lehman family at the funeral home's website, CromesFH.com.