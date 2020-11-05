David "Wayne" Vanderhorst, 77, of Columbus, formerly of Minster, passed away suddenly on Monday, Oct. 19, at his home in Columbus. He was born Nov. 5, 1942 in Minster to the late Donald and Irene "Shorty" (Rosengarten) Vanderhorst.
He is survived by brothers Dean and Linda Vanderhorst of Fort Loramie, Daryl and Connie Vanderhorst of New Bremen and brother-in-law Jake and Connie Guillozet of Russia. He will also be missed by eight nieces and nephews; 24 great-nieces and nephews; four great-great-nieces and nephews and close friends Jim, Treva, Bret, Maddie and Michael Weaver of Westerville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents Bernard and Gertrude (Cox Severin) Vanderhorst and Edward B. and Clara A. (Gerling) Rosengarten; sister Elaine Guillozet and niece Kelly Guillozet.
He graduated from Minster High School in 1960 and went on to earn his business degree from Columbus Business University in 1962. His first and only job was at Huntington National Bank where he started in the bookkeeping department, working his way up to assistant vice president of accounting, where he worked for 37 years before retiring in 1999.
He very much enjoyed horse racing and at one time had been part-owner of a horse. He loved to bet on anything that raced. He also loved playing cards at the local tavern and having a few with his local friends. He loved anything to do with the stock market, teaching anyone who asked about investing.
Wayne had a big heart and was very generous person, starting many college funds in the family and supporting various causes over the years. He was loved and respected by his family, along with many co-workers throughout the years. We are all saddened by his sudden passing.
Due to health issues in the community, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster. Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Private condolences can be left at HogenkampFH.com.