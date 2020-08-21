1/1
Debora Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debora J. Martin, 57, of Celina, died Monday, Aug. 17, at her residence.
She was born April 24, 1963 in Coldwater, to Leslie Earl and Naomi "Jean" (Stevens) Feigel.
On June 5, 1995, in Celina, she married Bruce "Butch" Martin, who survives.
She is also survived by: son Walter (Nicole) Cook of Evans, Georgia; stepsons Randy (Amanda) Martin of Celina and Tony Martin of St. Marys; grandchildren Alexys and Fletcher Cook and Quinton and Robert Martin; sisters Karen (Scott) Strete of Celina and Marcy (James) Crouch of Union City, Indiana; brother Tom Feigel of New Braunfels, Texas and many other family members whom she held dear to her heart.
She was preceded in death by: father Leslie Feigel; mother Jean Timmerman; brother James Feigel (AKA India Stevens) and stepfather Ralph Timmerman.
She was employed by Chief Supermarket in Celina for 33 years, where she worked as the deli manager. Her co-workers were like a "second family" to her.
Deb had a keen interest in astronomy and enjoyed stargazing. She also often photographed beautiful sunsets. A proud military mother, she was affectionately referred to as "Mom" by leagues of American soldiers who visited her home along with her son.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Deb's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that attendees should observe social distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved