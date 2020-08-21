Debora Martin

Debora J. Martin, 57, of Celina, died Monday, Aug. 17, at her residence.
She was born April 24, 1963 in Coldwater, to Leslie Earl and Naomi "Jean" (Stevens) Feigel.
On June 5, 1995, in Celina, she married Bruce "Butch" Martin, who survives.
She is also survived by: son Walter (Nicole) Cook of Evans, Georgia; stepsons Randy (Amanda) Martin of Celina and Tony Martin of St. Marys; grandchildren Alexys and Fletcher Cook and Quinton and Robert Martin; sisters Karen (Scott) Strete of Celina and Marcy (James) Crouch of Union City, Indiana; brother Tom Feigel of New Braunfels, Texas and many other family members whom she held dear to her heart.
She was preceded in death by: father Leslie Feigel; mother Jean Timmerman; brother James Feigel (AKA India Stevens) and stepfather Ralph Timmerman.
She was employed by Chief Supermarket in Celina for 33 years, where she worked as the deli manager. Her co-workers were like a "second family" to her.
Deb had a keen interest in astronomy and enjoyed stargazing. She also often photographed beautiful sunsets. A proud military mother, she was affectionately referred to as "Mom" by leagues of American soldiers who visited her home along with her son.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Deb's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that attendees should observe social distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.