Deborah E. Lovelace, 65, of Celina, died at 6:23 a.m. Thursday, March 26 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.
She was born Nov. 17, 1954 in Detroit to Lloyd E. and Geneva "Christine" (Martin) Fields.
She is survived by: son Ronald Jason (Jill) Lovelace of St. Marys; daughter Renee Lovelace of Celina; step-son Joshua Thomas (Amanda) Lovelace of St. Marys; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers Ronnie (Janice) Fields of Celina, Lloyd (Stacy) Fields of Coldwater and Edward (Rhonda) Kincaid of Oakwood; sisters Barbara (Robert) Springer of Celina, JoAnn (David) Springer of Connersville, Indiana, Jennifer (Blaine) Wolfgang of Allanson, Michigan and Brandy Helmer of Celina.
Preceded in death by: parents Lloyd and Geneva "Christine" Fields; husband Dale Goins; and son Justin Thomas Lovelace.
She was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School.
As a professional cake designer, her creations served as the centerpiece for many happy occasions in the area.
She enjoyed socializing with her friends at the Celina Eagles Lodge. An avid reader, she especially enjoyed the novels written by Stephen King.
In accordance with the state of Ohio guidelines in regards to the COVID-19 outbreak, private family services will be held at this time. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences and memories of Deb may be shared with her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 30, 2020