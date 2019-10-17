|
|
Deborah Kay Mobley, 50, of St. Marys, died unexpectedly Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Oct. 14, 1969 in St. Marys, to Harvey Lee and Joylou (Zimmerman) Mobley.
Survivors include: fiance Patrick "Pete" Mallory of St. Marys; daughter Heather (Joe Porter) Makley of St. Marys; sons Justin (Erin) Makley and John "Jay" Schoenlein, both of St. Marys; seven grandchildren: Preston Mallory, Gage Fraley, Zander Fraley, Alexa Fraley, Keyten Makley, Jax Makley and Rosaleigh Makley; sisters Joyce (Eric) Weigel of St. Marys and Mary (Tim) Burnett of Locust Grove, Virgina and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were: parents Harvey Lee and Joylou Mobley; infant son Charles Edward Makley II and infant sisters Barbara, Brenda and Ronda Baker.
She was employed in the housekeeping department at America's Best Value Inn and had previously been employed by Master Maintenance, assigned to SETEX Corp., both in St. Marys.
Her favorite pastimes included playing cards, gardening and spending quality time with her family and friends.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to her family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 18, 2019