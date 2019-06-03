Deloris E. Decker, 77, of St. Marys, died at 5:10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

She was born May 29, 1942, in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of Lowell and Connie (Sims) Wilfong.

She married John Decker of June 17, 1961, in St. Marys and he survives at the residence.

She is also survived by her two children: Tony (Toni Long) Decker of St. Marys and Roseann (John) Goubeau of St. Marys; grandchildren: Tori Decker-Freah, Michael Decker and Andrea (Jimmy) Neiberg and great-grandchildren: Triniti, Kaydence, Amellia, Regan and Michael, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Edward Wilfong.

Deloris was a 1960 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She had worked at the Weston Paper Mill, Denny Vogel Insurance and had retired from Stammen Insurance.

She enjoyed camping, playing cards and watching golf on television.

Funeral rites will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, the Rev. Andrew Atkins, officiant. Burial rites will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from noon until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in The Evening Leader on June 4, 2019