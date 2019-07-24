|
|
Denvil E. "Gene" Barker, 75, of St. Marys, died at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
He was born Aug. 13, 1943 in Yellow Springs to Lindell and Lona (Oliver) Barker.
Survivors include: wife Marcella Noland-Barker of St. Marys; sons Stewart (Denise) Barker of Troy and Garrett Barker of Troy; daughters Carlene Heffelfinger of Troy and Karen Almonte of Troy; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as brothers DeWayne Barker of Piqua and Wendell Barker of Jackson and sister Darlene Schultz of Piqua.
He was employed at Kerry Ingredients in Covington for many years.
Private family services were held.
Condolences may be expressed via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on July 25, 2019