Diana Kay (Ashman) Martin, 69, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Vancrest after a brief illness brought on by complications from Multiple Sclerosis.
Diana was born on Aug. 7, 1950 to Harold and Dorothy (Stone) Ashman, here in St. Marys, which would be her lifelong home. Diana was a 1968 graduate of Memorial High School. She loved working at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. as a secretary. It was there that she met her husband, Donald Martin, who survives and also resides at Vancrest.
Diana and Donald were married on Feb. 5, 1972, and they recently celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary. They have one daughter, Mandy Martin Lammers (Matt) of Arlington, Virginia. Diana was eager to welcome her first granddaughter in June.
Diana took an active role in the community, working for The Evening Leader, where she handled community notices, and even tackled some feature stories. She was a long-time employee of the Sonshine Store, as well as a volunteer at the Grand Lake Convention and Visitors' Bureau, where she was awarded "Volunteer of the Year." She volunteered in many capacities with Holy Rosary Church, where she was a lifelong member, and with her class reunion committees. Diana was so proud of St. Marys, and she could not imagine why anyone would want to live anywhere else.
Diana was most-known for her contagious smile that was ever-present during her 31-year battle with MS. Diana's optimism and grace in the face of diminished physical capacity served as an inspiration to many. As her disease progressed, she made the best of it, striking up countless friendships with the kind and loving men and women who were her caretakers.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dorothy; her mother-in-law, Mildred (McGlothen) Martin Halbert and a sister-in-law, Patricia (Halbert) Nagel.
In addition to Donald, Mandy and Matt, Diana is survived by a sister, Patricia Johns (Gerald), and a brother Richard (Linda), both of St. Marys, and a brother-in-law, David Nagel, of Bowling Green. She also had two step-grandchildren, Madison Lammers and Caitlin Lammers of New Knoxville. She is also survived by various nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews, all of whom she loved very much.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, with the family greeting visitors from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the 314 W. High St., St. Marys location.
The funeral will be held the following day at 11:15 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, with a burial at Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery immediately following. Charitable donations can be made to The Spiritual Center of Maria Stein and Montezuma, where Diana loved attending retreats to grow in her religious faith.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 18, 2020