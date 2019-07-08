Home

Don A. Clausing, 78, died on June 9, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born near New Knoxville on May 12, 1941 to the late Leonard and Lenora (Hoelscher) Clausing.
He is survived by two daughters, Jacque (Rich) Gladu of Winchester, Virginia and Mandy (Alan) Payne of Escondido, California; two grandchildren, Kyle Gladu and Megan Payne and a brother, Larry Clausing, of Tiffin.
Don had spent his last 28 years in Phoenix. He was a member of Unity Church of Phoenix. There he worked the audio and video equipment for all the services and special events they held. He was responsible for recording, duplicating, cataloging and making ready the tapes and CDs of each event.
When he moved to Arizona, Don saw a need to start a local Toastmasters Club. He started the club and has been active through their 25 years since chartering. Last fall he was honored for having been in Toastmasters for 40 years.
Don was an avid hiker. He started a monthly hiking group that went on weekends to various trails within 150 miles of Phoenix. These included two hikes that went down the South Rim of the Grand Canyon one day and hiked back up the next. He also had monthly full moon hikes up a mountain outside of Phoenix.
A grave site service is planned at Pilger-Ruhe Cemetery in New Knoxville, on Sunday at 2 p.m. Memorials may be given to the .
Published in The Evening Leader on July 8, 2019
