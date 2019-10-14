|
|
Don Norris, 67, of rural Celina, passed away at his residence, on Oct. 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. He was born Aug. 16, 1952 in Celina to the late Donald and Helen (Wreede) Norris. He married Diane (Ahrens) Norris on Sept. 7, 1974, and she survives at the residence.
Other survivors include his three sons, Ryan (Kristen) Norris, Jared (Missy) Norris and Greg (Samatha) Norris, all of Celina; two brothers, John Norris of Mendon and Gary (Sue) Norris of Ohio City and nine grandchildren, Carly, Cale, Cain, Kenlee, Harper, Carmen, Blake, Pazley and Hadley.
Don owned and operated Norris Milk Hauling for the past 30 years. He was very proud that his three sons have continued to run the company he started back in 1985.
He attended St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Rockford, and was member of the Milk Haulers Association.
He was a devoted husband and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Visitation hours will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday in the Cisco Funeral Home, Celina.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Rockford with Revs. Katherine Beckett and Tim Ahrens officiating; where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at the UCC cemetery next to the church.
Contributions can be made to the church memorial fund.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 15, 2019