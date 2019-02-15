Don Prueter, 86, of New Knoxville, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Elmwood of New Bremen.

He was born February 28, 1932, in Auglaize County, Ohio, the son of August and Bertha (Duhme) Prueter.

He married Sylvia Schamp on September 29, 1956; she preceded him in death on March 19, 2005.

He is survived by his children: Sharon (Kirk) Stienecker of New Knoxville; Susan (Jim) Vastano of Lima; Scott (Kim) Prueter of New Bremen.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Leslie (Matt) Krieg; Brooke (Craig) Moeder: Ross (Rachel) Stienecker; Josie (Russell) Wulber; Allie Prueter; Matthew Prueter; Andy McMurray; Carrie (Nate) Manns; Dylan (Ashley) Boroff; Bryce Boroff. Also surviving are 9 great-grandchildren and his siblings: Elwood "Gib" Prueter; Irma Hoelscher; Nancy (Wayne) Bambauer; by a sister-in-law, Dorothy Prueter.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife; his siblings: Paul Prueter; Jim Prueter; Earl Prueter; Naomi Howe.

Don, as a young man, started his carpentry trade in 1949, proudly utilizing those skills during the Korean War while serving in the US Army, and with Tuttle Construction Company, until his retirement in 1994.

Following retirement, Don brought joy and laughter through his hobby of creating wood crafts for loved ones and family. He was a member of American Legion Post 444, New Knoxville; the New Knoxville Historical Society, and the New Knoxville Gun Club. He loved watching Ranger sports, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family.

Don's family wishes to thank Elmwood of New Bremen for their comfort and care of Don, and also the Auglaize County Council on Aging for providing transportation. He was a member of First Church of New Knoxville.

Funeral rites will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the First Church of New Knoxville, the Reverend Joel Bucklin, officiant. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Saturday, at the First Church of New Knoxville, where memorial gifts may be given to either Elmwood Assisted Living Activities Fund or the Auglaize County Council on Aging.

Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home, 200 West Spring Street, New Knoxville, is entrusted with Don's arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to Don' family via Millefuneralhomes.net Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary