Don C. Stienecker, age 90, of New Knoxville, died 11:56 a.m. Wednesday at Grande Lake Health Care Center.
He was born Oct. 3, 1929, in Washington Township, Auglaize County, the son of Clement and Olga (Katterheinrich) Stienecker.
He married Shirley Houtz on Aug. 19, 1950, and they shared 69 years of marriage. He lived his entire life in New Knoxville.
Don was a life member of the New Knoxville Gun and Rifle Club. He was a Washington Twp. Fireman for 31 years. He was a charter member of the New Knoxville Historical Society, and a member of the New Knoxville United Methodist Church. He was a 1947 graduate of New Knoxville High School and played basketball on the 1947 state runners up team.
Don loved watching various sports, especially and Cincinnati Reds and Washington Redskins.?He loved raising horses and playing music on his piano. He played for many nursing homes.
He was a masonry contractor for over 30 years and took great pride in his work. Don was an umpire for New Knoxville Little League for several years. He loved collecting beer cans from all over the country and had an extensive collection. He was a charter member of the Wooden Shoe Beer Can Chapter in Auglaize County. Don was a life member of the NRA. He was known for his Platt Deutsch stories and jokes that he would tell in German. He volunteered on the 4th of July to help set off fireworks for the community.
Don was a Free and Accepted Mason of Ohio and a member of Mercer Lodge #121. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite member and was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in 2003, was Mason of the Year in 2003 and raised money yearly for the .
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of New Knoxville; by his children: Scott (Barbara) Stienecker of New Knoxville; Kirk (Sharon) Stienecker of New Knoxville; Todd (Lisa) Stienecker of St. Marys; and Cheris Stienecker of Wapakoneta.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Leslie (Matt) Krieg; Brooke (Craig) Moeder; Ross (Rachel) Stienecker; Erin (Hank) Lininger; Sydney (Tony) Eickert; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews: Patty (Steve) Nelson; Patrick (Rachel) Meyer; Penny (Collin) Cox; Preston (Carol) Meyer; Rex (Deanna) Stienecker; Bill Wiener; Barb (Dennis) Cook; Douglas (Terri) Wiener; and Ann (Dan) Henning.
Sister Shirley (Dave) Bryenton of New Knoxville and sister-in-law, Louise Wiener of St. Marys also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; by a brother, James Stienecker; brothers-in-law Victor Meyer and Edward Wiener; sister-in-law, Janice Stienecker; and a great-grandson, Koke Adkins.
Memorial rites will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, with Rev. Dennis Gaertner officiating.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to either Grand Lake Hospice or the Shrine's Children's Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to Don's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 7, 2019