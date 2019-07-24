Donald Eugene Ainsworth, 77, passed on Wednesday, July 24 at Lima Memorial Health System, from complications of a stroke.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1942 in Ohio City, to John "Fred" and Phyllis (Prichard) Ainsworth, who preceded him in death.

Don married Nancy (Barber) Ainsworth on Aug. 20, 1966 and she survives in Wapakoneta. He is also survived by his daughter, Sara Jane Ainsworth; son Jason (Tonya) Ainsworth; grandson Gavin Quin Ainsworth; sisters Barbara Mager and Dora (John) Hoffman; brother, Mike (Connie) Ainsworth; sister-in-law Sally (Dave) Barber Wahlers and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by father-in-law Ray Barber; mother-in-law Mary Shockey Barber and by a daughter, Tracy Lynn Gayan.

Don served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1968 where he was in the Air Police and honed his trade as an electrician. He then worked at Crown Control in New Bremen and Ford Engine Plant in Lima, from which he retired after 30 years.

Don was a tremendous cook and also enjoyed photography, building computers and spoiling pets. He belonged to First English Lutheran Church, was a lifetime VFW member and past member of Shawnee Long Rifles.

Visitation will be at Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., Wapakoneta from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with a memorial service immediately following. The Rev. Neil Brady will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the and/or local pet shelters.